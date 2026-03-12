NEET UG 2026: Correction window for applications now open
If you're aiming for NEET UG 2026, here's a quick heads-up: NTA has opened the correction window for your application.
You can fix mistakes (like academic details, category, exam city, and more) until March 14 (11:50 p.m.) on neet.nta.nic.in.
How to make corrections
Need to tweak something? Just log in with your application number and password, pick what needs updating, review everything carefully, then submit the corrected application (and pay any additional fee if required).
Don't forget to download the confirmation page. Heads up: if you change your category, extra fees may apply.
Why this is important
This is your one shot to get all details right before the big exam on May 3.
Fixing errors now means no drama later with admit cards or admissions.
Take a minute to double-check: future you will thank you!