NEET-UG 2026 leak prompts June 21 re-exam and computer-based change
India
NEET-UG 2026 was alleged after a major paper leak, and it all started when chemistry teacher Shashikant Suthar spotted something suspicious.
He compared a "guess paper" shared on Telegram to the real exam and found that nearly 140 questions, including every chemistry one, were identical in wording, order, and punctuation.
Multistate probe leads to 5 arrests
Suthar reported his findings to national authorities, sparking a multistate investigation. Five people have been arrested so far.
After public outrage, the Union Education Minister announced NEET-UG will go fully computer-based from next year to prevent leaks.
A re-exam is set for June 21 so affected students get a fair shot.