NEET-UG 2026 leak prompts June 21 re-exam and computer-based change India May 22, 2026

NEET-UG 2026 was alleged after a major paper leak, and it all started when chemistry teacher Shashikant Suthar spotted something suspicious.

He compared a "guess paper" shared on Telegram to the real exam and found that nearly 140 questions, including every chemistry one, were identical in wording, order, and punctuation.