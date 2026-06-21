NEET UG 2026 re-exam held June 21 after paper leak
India
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam took place on June 21 after the original test was scrapped due to a paper leak.
Held across 5,440 centers in 551 cities in India and 14 centers abroad, the exam saw hundreds of thousands of medical hopefuls turn up under tight security.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan personally checked in on arrangements from NTA headquarters, marking this as a big step toward keeping admissions fair.
Students judge NEET re-test tougher
Many students found this re-test more challenging than the first one.
Physics questions were especially tricky, chemistry wasn't much easier, and biology felt extra lengthy.
Some noticed that two or three questions were repeated from the canceled exam, but overall, the paper was no walk in the park.