NEET-UG 2026 re-exam held smoothly with 20L+ candidates across India

NTA enforces security, aids disabled students

Security was serious: biometric checks, two-layer frisking, CCTV coverage, and signal jammers were all in place.

Seven hundred thousand staff, including police and exam officials, kept things running smoothly from command centers nationwide.

The NTA also looked out for more than 10,000 students with disabilities and around 81 candidates with serious medical conditions (even a child undergoing chemotherapy), offering medical help, shaded waiting areas, water, and free rides to the exam.

Results are expected sooner this year thanks to a shorter exam cycle.