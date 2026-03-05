NEET UG 2026 registration closing soon: Key details
If you're aiming for a medical seat this year, heads up: NEET UG 2026 registration ends on March 8, at 9pm.
Everything's online at neet.nta.nic.in, and there's a quick correction window from March 10-12 if you need to fix something before the big exam on May 3.
How to apply?
To apply, sign up with your details and upload documents like your photo, signature, thumb impression, and ID in the right format.
Fees vary—₹1,700 for general category; ₹1,600 for EWS/OBC-NCL; ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender; and ₹9,500 if you're applying from abroad.
Double-check everything: mismatched info or blurry photos can get your application rejected fast.
Don't wait till the last minute—server crashes are real!