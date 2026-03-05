NEET UG 2026 registration closing soon: Key details

How to apply?

To apply, sign up with your details and upload documents like your photo, signature, thumb impression, and ID in the right format.

Fees vary—₹1,700 for general category; ₹1,600 for EWS/OBC-NCL; ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender; and ₹9,500 if you're applying from abroad.

Double-check everything: mismatched info or blurry photos can get your application rejected fast.

Don't wait till the last minute—server crashes are real!