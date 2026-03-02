NEET UG 2026 registrations open: Here's how to apply India Mar 02, 2026

NEET UG 2026 registrations are now open!

If you're aiming for a medical seat, you can sign up online at neet.nta.nic.in from February 8 until March 8 (the last date to submit the online application is March 8 up to 9:00pm while the deadline for fee payment is March 8 up to 11:50 PM).

The exam itself is on May 3, from 2-5pm in pen-and-paper mode.

It'll be held all over India and even in some cities abroad, with options to take it in 13 different languages.