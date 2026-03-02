NEET UG 2026 registrations open: Here's how to apply
NEET UG 2026 registrations are now open!
If you're aiming for a medical seat, you can sign up online at neet.nta.nic.in from February 8 until March 8 (the last date to submit the online application is March 8 up to 9:00pm while the deadline for fee payment is March 8 up to 11:50 PM).
The exam itself is on May 3, from 2-5pm in pen-and-paper mode.
It'll be held all over India and even in some cities abroad, with options to take it in 13 different languages.
Application fees and payment methods
You'll need to fill out just one form per person on the official website.
Application fees are ₹1,700 for General category, ₹1,600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL, and ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates in India; if you're applying from outside India, it's ₹9,500.
Payment's easy—use your card or UPI.
Documents you'll need to upload
Keep these handy: a passport-size photo and a postcard-size photo, your signature and thumb impression scans, Class 10 certificate, ID proof and any relevant category or PwBD documents.
Double-check that everything matches your Class 10 records so there aren't any surprises later.
Correction window available
Don't stress if you make a mistake—there's a correction window from March 10-12 where you can fix things up before everything gets locked in.
Just remember: incomplete forms after March 8 won't be accepted!