NEET UG 2026 results: 20L took exam 11.21L qualified
India
The NEET UG 2026 results are out!
This year saw a massive turnout: 20 lakh students took the exam across India and abroad, and 11.21 lakh have qualified for medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses.
Women over 58% of qualifiers
Women made up more than 58% of those who cleared the test, with a slightly higher pass rate than men.
Top honors went to Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal, each scoring 715 out of 720.
Most high scorers were first-time test-takers aged 17-19.
For updates or counseling information, NTA says to rely only on official websites like neet.nta.nic.in.