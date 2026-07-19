NEET UG 2026 results: 20L took exam 11.21L qualified

Women made up more than 58% of those who cleared the test, with a slightly higher pass rate than men.

Top honors went to Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal, each scoring 715 out of 720.

Most high scorers were first-time test-takers aged 17-19.

For updates or counseling information, NTA says to rely only on official websites like neet.nta.nic.in.