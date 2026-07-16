NEET UG 2026 results: Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal tie
India
The NEET UG 2026 results are out!
Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana share the top spot this year, each scoring a stellar 715 out of 720.
In total, 19 students broke past the 700-mark barrier, with high scorers coming from states like Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
A total 10,160 candidates scored 600+
10,160 candidates scored 600 marks and above. Pretty impressive!
State toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh) with 530, Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar) with 606, and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep) with 573.
Most top scorers were first-timers and nearly all were between the ages of 17 and 19, proving young aspirants are absolutely acing NEET this year.