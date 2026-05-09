NEET UG 2026 results expected June 13 to 15 online
India
If you took NEET UG 2026 on May 3, your wait's almost over: results are likely out between June 13-15, following last year's timeline.
NTA will announce the exact time on neet.nta.nic.in and may share updates on its X handle, usually around 2pm.
Scorecard for AIQ and state seats
Once results are live, just log in with your application number and password or date of birth to download your scorecard.
You'll need this for counseling: MCC handles the All India Quota (15% of seats), while states manage the rest (85% of seats).
You can apply for both quotas but have to pick one seat during final admissions.
Good luck!