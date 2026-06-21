NEET UG 2026 retest after leak drew 2.2 million students

NEET security tightened, parents report stress

Authorities went all out with security: question papers were stored at SBI's Tis Hazari branch in Delhi and sent to centers in sealed iron boxes with QR codes.

A designated examiner will scan the QR code before opening the box at the center, and gates were open from 11:30am to 1:30pm for smooth entry.

Outside, parents like Sunder from Amar Colony shared how their kids felt pressured, saying, "Her first paper went well. This time she is worried about how the paper will be. When the paper leak issue came up, she was under a lot of stress. We kept talking to her every day, but preparing again after such a situation was not easy," said Sunder, resident of Amar Colony in Delhi, speaking about his daughter.

Many echoed his worries about how this would affect performance.