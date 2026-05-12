NEET-UG canceled after leaked 'guess paper' matched exam questions

Sikar probe names Rakesh Kumar Mandawaria

Sikar, a fast-growing coaching hotspot in Rajasthan, has become a key focus of the investigation.

Rakesh Kumar Mandawaria and a medical student from Sikar are linked to circulating the leak, which matched the Biology and Chemistry questions in the actual exam, with the Chemistry questions appearing in the same sequence with no punctuation changes.

Several people have been detained in Sikar, and authorities are still searching for the main mastermind behind this network.