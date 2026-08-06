NEET UG counseling 2026 registration open till August 9 MBBS/BDS

Heads up, future doctors and dentists: NEET UG Counseling 2026 registration is live now and closes on August 9.

If you're aiming for MBBS or BDS seats across India (including top places like AIIMS, JIPMER, and more), this is your shot.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is handling the process for the 15% All India Quota as well as central and deemed universities.