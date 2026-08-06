NEET UG counseling 2026 registration open till August 9 MBBS/BDS
Heads up, future doctors and dentists: NEET UG Counseling 2026 registration is live now and closes on August 9.
If you're aiming for MBBS or BDS seats across India (including top places like AIIMS, JIPMER, and more), this is your shot.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is handling the process for the 15% All India Quota as well as central and deemed universities.
MCC timeline August 6 to 13
Sign up at mcc.nic.in before the deadline. For state quota seats (the other 85%), you'll need to apply separately through your state's counseling site.
Key dates: choice filling runs August 6-10, with locking on the evening of August 10; seat allotment happens on August 11-12, and results drop on August 13.
This year brings some handy upgrades, like online document verification, a one-time physical reporting system for "Freeze" candidates, and an online seat resignation option to make things smoother.
Missed out? Round two starts on August 22!