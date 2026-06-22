NEET-UG exam concluded Monday with more than 2 million candidates

NTA cites record 37-day result cycle

The NTA went all out on security, using Aadhaar-based biometrics, facial authentication, and real-time monitoring.

So far, no complaints regarding a question paper leak had been received.

Special provisions were also made for over 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 81 candidates with serious medical conditions.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh shared that results will be out soon thanks to a record-fast 37-day exam cycle.