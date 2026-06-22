NEET-UG exam concluded Monday with more than 2 million candidates
NEET-UG 2026 just wrapped up on Monday, June 22, 2026, with more than 2 million students showing up at 5,440 centers across India and 14 destinations abroad, including Doha.
This test is the main ticket for anyone hoping to get into undergraduate medical and dental courses in India.
Special provisions were made for over 10,000 PwDs and 81 candidates with serious medical conditions.
NTA cites record 37-day result cycle
The NTA went all out on security, using Aadhaar-based biometrics, facial authentication, and real-time monitoring.
So far, no complaints regarding a question paper leak had been received.
Special provisions were also made for over 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 81 candidates with serious medical conditions.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh shared that results will be out soon thanks to a record-fast 37-day exam cycle.