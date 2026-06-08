NEET-UG experts in lockdown until June 21 to secure retest

Security tightened for 2.2 million NEET-UG candidates

Over 2.2 million students will sit for the pen-and-paper exam across 551 cities in India and 14 international centers.

To prevent another breach, officials have split up the exam process so no single person controls it all.

They're even considering using Indian Air Force planes to transport papers, plus ramping up digital surveillance to spot fake papers online.

The education minister has asked teams to close any loopholes and tighten security further.