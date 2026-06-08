NEET-UG experts in lockdown until June 21 to secure retest
After the NEET-UG question paper leak, authorities are taking no chances for the retest.
Experts creating the new exam are under strict lockdown at a secret location (phones, laptops, and other communication devices are restricted, with outside contact tightly controlled) until June 21.
This move aims to keep the retest secure and fair for everyone.
Security tightened for 2.2 million NEET-UG candidates
Over 2.2 million students will sit for the pen-and-paper exam across 551 cities in India and 14 international centers.
To prevent another breach, officials have split up the exam process so no single person controls it all.
They're even considering using Indian Air Force planes to transport papers, plus ramping up digital surveillance to spot fake papers online.
The education minister has asked teams to close any loopholes and tighten security further.