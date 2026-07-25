NEET-UG leak prompts government to introduce tougher exam cheating bill
After the recent NEET-UG paper leak sparked protests, the government has rolled out a new bill to crack down on cheating in public exams.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, promises stricter punishments, faster investigations, and special courts to handle these cases quickly.
Government bill sets penalties and deadlines
If you get caught cheating or helping others cheat, prison terms will be longer, now five to 10 years, and fines for individuals can go up to ₹50 lakh.
Service providers found guilty could pay up to ₹5 crore and face up to eight years of blacklisting.
Organized cheating groups will face even tougher penalties, with fines of at least ₹10 crore and at least seven years in jail.
Plus, all cases must be investigated within two months and trials wrapped up in three months, so no more endless waiting for justice.