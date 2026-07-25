NEET-UG leak prompts government to introduce tougher exam cheating bill

If you get caught cheating or helping others cheat, prison terms will be longer, now five to 10 years, and fines for individuals can go up to ₹50 lakh.

Service providers found guilty could pay up to ₹5 crore and face up to eight years of blacklisting.

Organized cheating groups will face even tougher penalties, with fines of at least ₹10 crore and at least seven years in jail.

Plus, all cases must be investigated within two months and trials wrapped up in three months, so no more endless waiting for justice.