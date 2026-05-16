NEET-UG leak prompts Karnataka, Tamil Nadu demand state medical exams

Rahul Gandhi seeks education minister resignation

Karnataka's medical education minister called the leak a "grave injustice" and wants state-run exams restored from the academic year 2026 onwards.

Tamil Nadu's chief minister also criticized NEET, pushing for admissions based on Class 12 marks instead.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded the union education minister step down over what he calls repeated failures that put millions of students' futures at risk.

Meanwhile, many are left wondering if trust in these big national exams can really be restored.