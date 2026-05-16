NEET-UG leak prompts Karnataka, Tamil Nadu demand state medical exams
After the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak, things have gotten pretty heated.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are now calling for a return to state-level medical entrance tests, saying the current NEET system is unfair, especially for students from rural and less privileged backgrounds.
Rahul Gandhi seeks education minister resignation
Karnataka's medical education minister called the leak a "grave injustice" and wants state-run exams restored from the academic year 2026 onwards.
Tamil Nadu's chief minister also criticized NEET, pushing for admissions based on Class 12 marks instead.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded the union education minister step down over what he calls repeated failures that put millions of students' futures at risk.
Meanwhile, many are left wondering if trust in these big national exams can really be restored.