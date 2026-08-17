NEET UG leak prompts NTA to dismiss over 50 staff
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the cancelation of some UGC-NET exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is making big changes.
The agency has let go of more than 50 staff members and is hiring for 10 new leadership roles (think Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer).
The plan also includes bringing in private sector experts in cybersecurity, psychometrics, and question paper design to help tighten things up.
Pralhad Joshi calls for NTA overhaul
Following these controversies, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a full revamp of how NTA handles confidential operations.
The agency will do a thorough audit of its exam processes and report back on fixes made so far.
The main goal: patch every weak spot and make sure future exams run smoothly and securely.