NEET UG leak prompts NTA to dismiss over 50 staff

After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the cancelation of some UGC-NET exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is making big changes.

The agency has let go of more than 50 staff members and is hiring for 10 new leadership roles (think Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer).

The plan also includes bringing in private sector experts in cybersecurity, psychometrics, and question paper design to help tighten things up.