NEET-UG leak protests by CJP end after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
India
The Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak got intense, with clashes breaking out near Parliament on July 20.
Protesters pushed past barricades and threw stones, prompting police to use tear gas and batons.
The unrest lasted until July 25, ending only after the government accepted their demands, including then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
Injuries: 244 police 209 civilians
The chaos left a mark across key areas like Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, damaging over 100 barricades, dozens of vehicles, and police equipment.
In total, 244 police personnel and 209 civilians were hurt.
Officials said political agitators helped stir up the violence, which forced authorities to respond for public safety.