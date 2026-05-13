NEET-UG May 3 exam scrapped after alleged paper leak

CBI probes suspected 'Private mafia' network

Investigators found a password-protected PDF circulated in a social group named Private Mafia that contained about 135 questions alleged to match the exam, and it was being passed around before test day.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) questioned more than 150 people and handed over over two dozen suspects to the CBI.

After the findings were shared with the NTA, the Centre canceled NEET-UG.

Now, as of May 12, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is digging deeper into what looks like an organized network behind this mess.