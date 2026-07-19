NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk hospitalization
Students and activists from all over India gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding answers over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and pushing for real changes in the education system.
The protest got even more attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized following a 20-day hunger strike.
To keep his spirit alive, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vowed to continue the fast, while organizers placed Wangchuk's photo on a floral display.
Protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation Monday
Protesters plan to march to Parliament on Monday, asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The movement is gaining attention, with students sharing their own struggles with repeated exam leaks and mismanagement.
One protester described the protest as "historic" and hope it sparks long-overdue reforms in how exams are run.