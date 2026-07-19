NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk hospitalization

Students and activists from all over India gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding answers over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and pushing for real changes in the education system.

The protest got even more attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized following a 20-day hunger strike.

To keep his spirit alive, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vowed to continue the fast, while organizers placed Wangchuk's photo on a floral display.