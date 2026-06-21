NEET UG re-exam held nationwide June 21 after leak allegations
India
After the May 3 NEET UG exam was scrapped following allegations of a question paper leak, the re-examination was held across the country on Sunday, June 21.
From 2pm to 5:15pm students sat for the test across India, with just relief and focus.
Jaipur 36,508 under CCTV, biometrics
Attendance was strong. Jaipur saw 36,508 students at its centers.
Security was stepped up significantly: Assam had double frisking and metal detectors; Rajasthan closed nearby shops and cybercafes to keep things smooth; Jaipur alone hosted 36,508 candidates under CCTV watch and biometric checks.