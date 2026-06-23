NEET-UG re-exam held smoothly, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan vows fairness
India
The NEET-UG re-exam went off smoothly on June 21, following last cycle's paper leak controversy.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke out, saying, "The protectors themselves turned predators," and promised the government is serious about keeping things fair for students.
After all the stress and uncertainty, students finally got a chance to take the test without distractions.
Experts handled exam papers securely
To keep things secure, teams of experts handled the exam papers with strict protocols: no one knew which set would be used.
Teachers preparing the questions were kept in isolation and offline until it was over.
These extra steps helped restore trust and made sure everyone could focus on their studies again.