NEET-UG re-exam nationwide for 2,279,000+ students Dharmendra Pradhan urges fearlessness
India
Today's NEET-UG re-exam is happening nationwide, with more than 2,279,000 students set to take the test.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged candidates to appear fearlessly, free of anxiety.
He also expressed complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and ...
Exam entry 11am to 1:30pm only
You can enter your exam center between 11am and 1:30pm no late arrivals allowed.
Carry with you.
The National Testing Agency wished all candidates luck, highlighting their determination as they take this important step forward.