NEET-UG re-exam nationwide for 2,279,000+ students Dharmendra Pradhan urges fearlessness India Jun 21, 2026

Today's NEET-UG re-exam is happening nationwide, with more than 2,279,000 students set to take the test.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged candidates to appear fearlessly, free of anxiety.

He also expressed complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and ...