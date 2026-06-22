NEET-UG re-exam saw over 2.28 million, experts predict lower cutoffs
India
The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination took place on June 21, with over 2.28 million students aiming for medical seats.
Because the test was tougher and fewer people showed up, experts think this year's cutoff scores might drop a bit.
Still, everyone's waiting for NTA to release provisional answer keys and results.
Coaching centers predict NEET-UG cutoffs
Coaching centers predict general category cutoffs between 130 and 150 (Aakash) or between 144 and 148 (Motion), while Aakash Institute predicts 110-125 for OBC/SC/ST and Motion Education predicts 113-143.
Clearing the cutoff makes you eligible for counseling, but admission to government colleges depends on a separate, higher score threshold.
For updates on results and counseling schedules, keep checking nta.ac.in and mcc.nic.in.