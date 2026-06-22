NEET-UG re-exam saw over 2.28 million, experts predict lower cutoffs

Coaching centers predict NEET-UG cutoffs

Coaching centers predict general category cutoffs between 130 and 150 (Aakash) or between 144 and 148 (Motion), while Aakash Institute predicts 110-125 for OBC/SC/ST and Motion Education predicts 113-143.

Clearing the cutoff makes you eligible for counseling, but admission to government colleges depends on a separate, higher score threshold.

For updates on results and counseling schedules, keep checking nta.ac.in and mcc.nic.in.