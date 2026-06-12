NEET-UG re-exam: CRPF, CISF to secure question papers
What's the story
The Ministry of Education has enlisted the services of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), for transporting question papers for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination. The exam will be held on June 21. The personnel will be assisted by state police forces at each center during transportation from airports to banks and then to exam centers.
Security measures
Security from source hubs to exam centers
The CRPF and CISF personnel will provide security for the question papers from their source hubs in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to 551 cities across India. The two forces are providing personnel from their specialized units, who secure individuals in India facing heightened threats to their lives. This comes after the original May 3 examination was canceled due to a leak in the question paper.
Exam rescheduling
Paper leak during transportation
The need for a re-test arose after the original May 3 examination was canceled due to a leak in the question paper. In 2024 as well, a leak had occurred during transportation from a bank in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh to an examination center at a school. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, had requested CAPF personnel for secure transportation on June 4, Hindustan Times reported.
Enhanced security
IAF roped in for added security
The government has also roped in the Indian Air Force (IAF) for added security this year. Once the papers leave their source, they will be escorted by state police and guarded by CISF and CRPF personnel until they reach their destination. CAPF officers will also be on board IAF planes during transportation, as per an internal communication from NTA during a meeting with the defense minister, the report added.
Coordination efforts
MHA issues order for CAPF deployment
The NTA chief's request was examined by the Home Ministry, which has now ordered CAPF deployment. The order states that CRPF/CISF is requested to provide security escorts and deploy necessary personnel for two-layer security during transportation and handling of NEET confidential examination material at identified hubs, airports, helipads, and other critical locations. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed the appointment of nodal officers for coordination with the defense ministry's Air Division.