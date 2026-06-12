NEET-UG re-exam: CRPF, CISF to secure question papers

Enhanced security

IAF roped in for added security

The government has also roped in the Indian Air Force (IAF) for added security this year. Once the papers leave their source, they will be escorted by state police and guarded by CISF and CRPF personnel until they reach their destination. CAPF officers will also be on board IAF planes during transportation, as per an internal communication from NTA during a meeting with the defense minister, the report added.