NEET-UG retest at SP College Pune: Yoga banners confuse students
Students showing up for the NEET-UG retest at SP College in Pune on Sunday, June 21, 2026 had a tough time figuring out where to go.
The usual signs were hidden behind banners for International Day of Yoga, which left many wandering around confused.
Parents say chaotic entry increased stress
With multiple gates spread across a big campus, even locals found it tricky.
Parents said the messy entry process made things more stressful for their already anxious kids and wondered why a public event was scheduled on such an important exam day.
NTA retest held at 5,440 centers
The National Testing Agency ran the retest after the earlier exam was canceled due to a leak.
This time, 5,440 centers across 551 cities in India and 14 centers overseas had strict measures like CCTV and jammers.
The test lasted from 2pm to 5:15pm with 15 extra minutes compared with the earlier format.