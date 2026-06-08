NEET-UG retest June 21: 23L students, 5L staff across India
India
The NEET-UG retest is happening on June 21, with nearly 23 lakh students gearing up for the big day.
To keep things fair and safe, authorities are rolling out massive security: over five lakh staff, including more than two lakh police and officials, will be on duty at exam centers across India.
Aadhaar, AI surveillance at exam centers
Paramilitary forces will guard sensitive spots, while over one lakh CCTV cameras and AI surveillance tools will watch for any shady activity.
Everyone has to clear Aadhaar-based ID verification at the entry gates, so impersonation isn't really an option this time.
The whole setup is a joint effort by government agencies and schools to make sure everything runs smoothly.