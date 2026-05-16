NEET-UG retest June 21 as government appoints 4 NTA officials India May 16, 2026

After the alleged NEET-UG paper leak caused the May 3 exam to be canceled for more than 2.2 million students, the government has stepped in by appointing four new officials to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CBI is still investigating what happened, and a retest is set for June 21, so affected students will get another shot.