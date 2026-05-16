NEET-UG retest June 21 as government appoints 4 NTA officials
India
After the alleged NEET-UG paper leak caused the May 3 exam to be canceled for more than 2.2 million students, the government has stepped in by appointing four new officials to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The CBI is still investigating what happened, and a retest is set for June 21, so affected students will get another shot.
Appointments tied to NTA reorganization talk
Anuja Bapat and Ruchita Vij are coming on board as joint secretaries, while Akash Jain and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya take up roles as joint directors.
These appointments are part of a bigger plan to strengthen the NTA after repeated leaks; there's also talk of reorganizing it into 10 specialized teams led by directors to make things run more smoothly and more securely.