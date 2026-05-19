NEET-UG will move to computer based testing in 2027
India
Big news for medical aspirants: NEET-UG will switch to a computer-based test (CBT) format starting in 2027.
This change comes after paper-leak concerns with the old pen-and-paper system.
The government hopes the move will make exams more secure and fair, even though there are concerns about tech infrastructure in rural areas.
Digital CBT offers security, raises concerns
NEET-UG joins other major exams like JEE Main, BITSAT, CUET, and SSC CGL that already use CBT.
Digital tests offer perks like biometric checks and CCTV monitoring to cut down on cheating and speed up results.
Still, officials need to sort out challenges like reliable computers everywhere and making sure scores stay fair across different test sessions.