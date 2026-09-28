Neha, 3-year-old, fell into open borewell in Sihi village Faridabad
India
In Sihi village, Faridabad, a three-year-old girl named Neha accidentally fell into an open borewell while playing with other children.
The well had been unused for about a decade, and the lid had gone missing a few days ago.
Rescuers dig around Neha, supply oxygen
Police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and have been working nonstop for nearly six hours to get Neha out safely.
She is being supplied with oxygen as rescuers dig around her.
Her father arrived at the scene quickly.