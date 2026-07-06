Neha accuses Anukalp Mishra and family of assault and robbery
India
Anukalp Mishra, already in the news for the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, is now facing new trouble.
His aunt Neha has accused him (and other family members) of assault and robbery after a heated dispute over her court-allocated room.
Things escalated when Neha returned home with her family and was allegedly attacked by Anukalp, her husband Brijendra, his second wife Pallavi, and others.
Neha reports assault, police register case
Neha claims she was assaulted, had cash stolen, and that her mother was beaten by three women during the incident. She also says her sister's iPhone was damaged.
Police stepped in after Neha called for help; a case has been registered against those involved and an investigation is underway.