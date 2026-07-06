Neha accuses Anukalp Mishra and family of assault and robbery India Jul 06, 2026

Anukalp Mishra, already in the news for the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, is now facing new trouble.

His aunt Neha has accused him (and other family members) of assault and robbery after a heated dispute over her court-allocated room.

Things escalated when Neha returned home with her family and was allegedly attacked by Anukalp, her husband Brijendra, his second wife Pallavi, and others.