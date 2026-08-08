Neha Bora, AISA national president, emerges after 23-day hunger strike
Neha Bora, a 29-year-old Ph.D. scholar at JNU and national president of the All India Students's Association (AISA), has become a key voice in student protests across India.
She first made headlines with a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July 2026, standing up against alleged exam irregularities alongside education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.
Neha Bora faced ink attack
Originally from Uttarakhand, Bora studied at Delhi University and Ambedkar University Delhi before joining JNU.
Known for her bold speeches calling out police actions and demanding fair exams, she faced an ink attack during the ongoing student protest in Ranchi.
Unfazed, she called it "with pride," adding, "write the future with ink."
Her leadership is now inspiring students nationwide to push for transparency and justice.