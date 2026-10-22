Neha Bora challenges Delhi Police bond notice in High Court
India
Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association (AISA), has taken the Delhi Police to the High Court after challenging a police notice directing her to execute a bond to maintain peace.
She says this step isn't needed, but police want her to follow through before a special executive magistrate.
CJP activists released must attend hearings
Just days ago, two Cockroach Janata Party activists were released after signing ₹50,000 bonds and promising to keep the peace.
The court now wants them at every hearing to make sure they stick to their word, with more updates expected on October 23.