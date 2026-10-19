Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against notice seeking ₹10,000 bond 

The notice was issued under Sections 126 and 130, read with Section 135(3), of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It cited fears of a breach of public peace and tranquility.

Bora was detained on October 16 while attending a protest at Mandi House, after which she was taken to an undisclosed location and then to RK Puram police station, where she spent the night before being released at 6:00am the next day.