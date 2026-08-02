Neha Bora meets arrested protesters after 23 day hunger strike
Neha Bora, president of the All India Students's Association (AISA) and a JNU Ph.D. scholar, is bouncing back after a tough 23-day hunger strike that ended in July.
She led the protest demanding former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET controversy.
Even while still recovering, Bora traveled to Bihar to meet more than 600 protesters who were arrested during the July 20 Jantar Mantar demonstration.
Neha Bora describes Jantar Mantar violence
Bora emphasized sticking together with those detained, some facing serious charges like attempted murder.
She described how police action at Jantar Mantar turned violent, leading to injuries among protesters.
Despite all this, she said public support for their cause has actually grown stronger.
On a personal note, Bora shared that her mother now understands why she protests, adding that her mother had long disagreed with her politics.