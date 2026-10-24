Neha Bora refuses peace bond, Delhi HC orders evidence disclosure
India
Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association (AISA), has refused to sign a peace bond after joining a Delhi protest calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Bora challenged the notice in the Delhi High Court, which dismissed her petition, but also said all evidence about possible breach of peace must be shared before her next hearing on October 29.
Neha Bora says notice silences dissent
Bora says the police notice she got after the October 16 protest is just an attempt to silence student voices.
She's questioning why peaceful dissent needs a bond in the first place, and now her legal team will get to review any actual evidence against her, something that could shape how future protests are handled.