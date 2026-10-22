Neha Bora told Delhi High Court October 16 detention illegal
India
Neha Bora, detained by Delhi Police on October 16, told the Delhi High Court her detention was "completely illegal."
She insists she wasn't part of the protest and said she went to Mandi House.
Lawyer alleges bond, denied legal aid
Bora's lawyer argued that police made her sign a ₹10,000 bond even though the law they cited didn't apply to where she actually was.
He also pointed out that Bora and others were denied legal help and weren't given a magistrate's inquiry, something that should have happened.