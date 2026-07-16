Nellore family blocks Manubolu National Highway over alleged police torture
India
In Nellore, the family of Yedukondalu, who allegedly died from police torture, blocked the Manubolu National Highway with support from YSR Congress Party leaders.
They placed his body on a truck near the police station and called for justice, demanding strict action against the officers involved.
YSRCP demands 1CR, Congress seeks inquiry
YSR Congress Party leaders like Kakani Govardhan Reddy joined in, asking for ₹1 crore compensation, a government job for Yedukondalu's family, and punishment for the accused officers.
Congress leader Narapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy also called for a judicial inquiry.
Police promised action, but protests could return if demands aren't met soon.