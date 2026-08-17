Nepal confers honorary general rank on Indian Army chief Seth
India
Indian Army chief Gen. Dhiraj Seth just received the honorary rank of general from the Nepal Army, a gesture that highlights the strong bond between the two countries.
The ceremony, held at Kathmandu's Sheetal Niwas and led by Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, continues a friendly tradition started back in 1950.
Gen. Seth meets Nepal Army chief
Gen. Seth's four-day trip included talks with Nepal Army chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel to boost military cooperation.
He also handed over military and medical equipment, took part in ceremonial activities like planting a sapling, and met India's ambassador to Nepal.
All these moves are about keeping India-Nepal defense ties strong and built on mutual respect.