Nepal flash floods kill over 500, India sends 3 planes
Nepal is facing severe flash floods, with over 500 lives lost and major destruction across the country.
India is sending in rescue teams and supplies: two planes have already gone out there, and a third plane will be taking off today.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that Indian teams are also heading in to help people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel.
Nepal Army rescues 350, 100 trapped
The Nepal Army recently rescued 350 people from the tunnel, including some Indian nationals, but around 100 remain trapped inside the hydropower tunnel.
So far, 85 Indians have been found safe (including 21 pilgrims), though a little more than 315 are still uncontacted.
India is working closely with Nepalese authorities (offering more aid like Bailey bridges to reconnect affected areas) as rescue efforts push on through tough conditions.