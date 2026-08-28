Nepal flash floods strand 82, 60 confirmed safe, Keralites uncontacted
India
Flash floods in Nepal left 82 people, including 14 from other states, stranded, but good news, 60 have been confirmed safe so far.
Sadly, eight Keralites, including four Australian citizens of Kerala origin, could not be contacted. Their details have been shared with India's Ministry of External Affairs for help.
Some Keralites managed to reach safer places like Darjeeling and near Mount Everest.
Kailash pilgrims expected back August 31
A group of 23 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims (19 from Kerala) is moving from Tibet toward Kathmandu and should be back in India by August 31.
Meanwhile, two Keralites are stuck in remote areas and facing tough conditions.
On the direction of the Chief Minister's Office, arrangements had been made to work with authorities to get everyone home safely.