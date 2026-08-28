Nepal floods and landslides leave hundreds, including Indian pilgrims, missing
India
Nepal is facing a tough time after massive floods and landslides hit the Trishuli and Bhote Koshi river areas, wiping out roads and bridges.
With hundreds of people, including Indian pilgrims, still missing, search-and-relief teams from the army, police, and armed police force are working nonstop to reach cut-off communities.
India has sent emergency supplies
Home Secretary Raj Kumar Shrestha shared that India has already sent emergency supplies while Nepal figures out what more is needed.
If things get tougher, Nepal might ask for more international help.
Rebuilding will be a huge task, costing at least $5 billion, but Chaudhary Group is pitching in to begin building homes and supporting affected businesses and schools.