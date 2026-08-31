Nepal floods cut 550 MW hydropower and exports to India
Severe floods in Nepal have knocked out about 550 MW of hydropower, leading to a drop of 400 MW in electricity exports to India.
Usually, Nepal imports power from India during October, but lately it had been sending its surplus across the border until these floods changed things.
India pledges electricity aid, expands hydropower
India has promised to help by supplying electricity whenever Nepal needs it and is already processing requests from Nepal to export power for September 2026.
On its own side, India's ramping up clean energy too, with 15 GW of new hydropower projects underway and large hydro capacity is likely to increase from 50.35 GW in October 2025 to 67 GW by FY 2031-32.
There's also big potential for smaller hydro projects in hilly states like Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, so both countries are looking ahead on the green energy front.