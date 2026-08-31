Nepal floods cut 550 MW hydropower and exports to India

India has promised to help by supplying electricity whenever Nepal needs it and is already processing requests from Nepal to export power for September 2026.

On its own side, India's ramping up clean energy too, with 15 GW of new hydropower projects underway and large hydro capacity is likely to increase from 50.35 GW in October 2025 to 67 GW by FY 2031-32.

There's also big potential for smaller hydro projects in hilly states like Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, so both countries are looking ahead on the green energy front.