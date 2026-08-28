Nepal floods leave 450+ dead, stoke Kosi fears in Bihar

After devastating flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, leaving more than 450 people dead and more than 1,000 missing, concerns have been raised in neighboring Indian states, especially Bihar.

The state shares rivers with Nepal and faces a recurring flood risk during the monsoon season, but it's the Kosi River that has folks most concerned.

Known for its unpredictable behavior (remember the 2008 flood that affected more than two million people across Bihar?), Kosi has a long history of causing trouble.