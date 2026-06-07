Nepal FM Shisir Khanal visits New Delhi to boost ties
India
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal just visited New Delhi to give India-Nepal ties a boost.
The two sides talked about making it easier to travel and do business, working together on energy projects, and teaming up more in global forums.
This visit comes after political changes in Nepal and shows both countries want to build on their shared history.
S Jaishankar, Khanal back tech governance
India's S Jaishankar called the partnership "our unique partnership" and said it's time to look at fresh ideas like startups, AI, and IT.
Khanal echoed that Nepal wants real progress with India, focusing on good governance and leaving behind any old baggage.
Both leaders seem keen on building a genuinely modern relationship that benefits people on both sides.