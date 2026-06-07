Nepal FM Shisir Khanal visits New Delhi to boost ties India Jun 07, 2026

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal just visited New Delhi to give India-Nepal ties a boost.

The two sides talked about making it easier to travel and do business, working together on energy projects, and teaming up more in global forums.

This visit comes after political changes in Nepal and shows both countries want to build on their shared history.