Nepal invites Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for Kathmandu talks
Nepal has asked Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Kathmandu, just as things heat up over the Lipulekh Pass, a disputed territory Nepal claims.
Misri's trip was postponed earlier, but now aims to open dialogue and build a better relationship with Nepal's new government, led by Prime Minister Balen Shah.
Nepal and India keep channels open
Even with the border dispute, Nepal and India are keeping diplomatic channels open.
Nepal recently objected to India and China resuming pilgrimages through Lipulekh Pass, but India insists the route has been used since 1954.
Plus, Nepal is expected to send a high-level delegation to an International Big Cat Alliance meeting in Delhi on June 1, potentially marking the first major political engagement between the new Nepal government and India.