Nepal invites Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for Kathmandu talks

Nepal and India keep channels open

Even with the border dispute, Nepal and India are keeping diplomatic channels open.

Nepal recently objected to India and China resuming pilgrimages through Lipulekh Pass, but India insists the route has been used since 1954.

Plus, Nepal is expected to send a high-level delegation to an International Big Cat Alliance meeting in Delhi on June 1, potentially marking the first major political engagement between the new Nepal government and India.