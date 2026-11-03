Nepal Pheriche helicopter collision kills Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu from Chennai
A tragic helicopter crash in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday claimed the life of Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu, a 47-year-old from Chennai who had moved to Canada for work a few years ago.
The accident happened when two helicopters, both carrying trekkers who had been hiking toward Everest Base Camp, collided during landing at Pheriche village.
Three others, including both pilots, were also injured.
Pilots' miscommunication likely caused Pheriche collision
Early reports suggest the crash was likely caused by miscommunication between the pilots, since this area is outside regular air traffic control and relies on direct pilot contact.
Balaramudu's body has been sent for autopsy in Kathmandu, and the Indian embassy is coordinating with Nepalese authorities for the early repatriation of his mortal remains.
The embassy has also shared its condolences with those affected.