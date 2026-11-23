India is already Nepal's top trading partner, with trade between the two hitting $9.38 billion in FY26.

There's a big push for India to buy up to 10,000 megawatts of Nepali hydropower under a long-term power trade agreement.

Plus, smoother digital payments like UPI are making cross-border shopping and travel easier.

After recent floods in Nepal, rebuilding infrastructure is also on the table, opening doors for Indian investment in rebuilding roads, bridges, power facilities damaged by floods, and logistics infrastructure.