Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India to strengthen ties
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to visit India from November 22-23, hoping to strengthen ties through trade, energy deals, and better connectivity.
He'll meet with Indian leaders, including PM Modi, and talk about a possible new railway connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur.
The visit is short but packed with big plans for both countries.
Nepal seeks $1bn loan, $500m aid
Nepal is looking for a financial boost from India: $1 billion in concessional loans plus $500 million each in grants and post-flood help.
Major projects like the Lower Arun hydropower plant and a cross-border petroleum pipeline are also up for discussion, aiming to make energy cheaper and more reliable back home.
While cultural links are getting attention (thanks to that railway), some tough topics like Gorkha military recruitment will wait for another day.