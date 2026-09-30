Nepal PM Balendra Shah's India visit confirmed by Shisir Khanal
India
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is gearing up for his official visit to India, hoping to get real results for both countries.
The trip was confirmed by Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Wednesday and while the dates are not set yet, both sides seem pretty optimistic about what is ahead.
Balendra Shah highlights floods at UN
Shah's visit is all about building stronger connections with India and tackling big issues together.
He recently spoke at the United Nations, bringing global attention to Nepal's struggles with floods and other environmental challenges.